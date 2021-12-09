Utica FFA Participates in Subdistrict and District Job Interview and Food Science CDE’s

Share Facebook

By: Brianne Priest, 2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter

The Sub district job interview and food science CDE was help on November 1st at Johnstown High School. Students who participated in Food science identified aromas, completed triangle taste tests, complete the math portion, as well as the analysis and safety/sanitation parts of the contest. Our food science team placed 2nd overall. Our participants were: Kenneth Davenport, Sam Farley, Georgia Gamble, and Audriana Wigle.

In the job interview CDE students had to create a cover letter and resume, complete an application, go through an interview and follow up the interview with a letter. Three of our participants qualified to move on to the district competition. Audrianna Wigle, Brianne Priest and, Bella Ellis placed first in their division (age group). Our 2nd place individuals were Arthur Hollenback, Lindsay Gray and Olivia Dixon. Our 3rd place individual was Melinda Wesley.

The district competition for both these contests was held on 11/15 at Zane Trace High School.

Our Food Science team placed first. Kenneth Davenport was 1st place, Georgia Gamble 2nd, Audriana Wigle 31st and Sam Farley 60th. There were 9 teams and 68 individuals who participated. In Job Interview, Audriana Wigle was 6th place, Brianne Priest 4th and Bella Ellis was 2nd.