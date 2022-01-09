A legislative update for OCA

Share Facebook

By Dale Minyo and Matt Reese

President Joe Biden’s recent announcement and discussion regarding his Administration’s work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry was top of mind for many at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet this weekend.

At the Awards Banquet, attendees heard from Ethan Lane, the Vice President of Government Affairs at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association who talked about some of the key recent developments for the beef industry at the federal level, including work from the Biden Administration.

“There is a lot to like here, but a lot of what we just heard from the Administration was not new. They have restated this stuff several times over the course of the year. The “Product of the USA” labeling items they’ve been working on, we petitioned them last year to do that. They took action on it over the summer. They have been moving forward on that. The same goes for some of the oversight. The Department of Justice investigation we asked for along with pretty much in cattle country in the last year and a half and that is something that is ongoing. The rulemaking for better enforcement in the Packers & Stockyards Act, that is something they announced last summer,” Lane said. “The new business that we saw was the additional $500 million in processing capacity spending, bringing that total up to a billion dollars as well as the reporting portal that was created for producers to get their opinions in there if they feel like there is some anti-competitive behavior in the marketplace. They are packaging that as part of their effort to work on some of the price disparities we’ve seen in the beef industry in the last couple of years.”

Lane was also happy to see some forward progress on funding efforts for processing capacity expansion.

“The biggest item for producers that is important is that we are finally starting to see some timelines and some details on deploying that processing capacity money. We have heard a lot of small plants say, ‘Great I have been hearing about this since June, I am ready to expand. How do I get access to this capital?’ Now we have some dates and some Requests for Proposals. We’re hearing the USDA Secretary say we have got 15 short-term opportunities to jumpstart processing capacity,” Lane said. “We like hearing that they are continuing to focus on small regional diversified processors too. That is where the need is. It is not just about more hooks. The economists will tell you we have enough hooks, but do we have the right kinds of hooks? That is where the focus needs to stay to offer more options for producers to get things pulled through the supply chain in a way that returns more value to the ranch as we implement this. Consumers want high quality and they want it from nearby. We need those high capacity plants and the efficient systems, but we also need those other options as well for other producers around the country so we can meet both of those needs in the consumer space.”

Finding workers in the meat processing sector has also been a major issue.

“Labor continues to be the biggest challenge facing the packing sector, whether it is a 25-head per day facility or a 10,000-head per day facility,” Lane said. “We want to make sure we don’t get a top-down DC solution to something that makes the problem worse rather than working toward some solutions to the challenges we have.”

Beyond these measures, concerns about potential tax increases for agriculture have been another priority item.

“One of our biggest challenges in the last year was keeping ag in general out of the Build Back Better and these big tax and spend plans in Washington,” Lane said. “There are very few states as active and engaged in keeping those tax issue front and center as the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. This organization has stepped up and educated lawmakers on why ag shouldn’t be paying the bill for these things.”