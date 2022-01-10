AFBF Convention underway in Atlanta

Share Facebook

The American Farm Bureau Convention was in full swing over the weekend with a full day of keynote addresses, workshops and awards.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall opened the convention with an inspirational address in which he discussed the organization’s successes in 2021 and priorities for 2022.

“Through even the greatest challenges, we never waver in growing the safest, most sustainable food, fuel and fiber in the world. And Farm Bureau remains true to our purpose — to be that one, United Voice of Agriculture,” Duvall said. “I believe with all my heart that there is reason to be optimistic.”

Former Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award. A Border Collie from Florida, “Fit,” was named the 2022 Farm Dog of the Year. “How to Grow a Monster” by Kiki Thorpe was named the Foundation for Agriculture’s 2022 Book of the Year.

Additionally, several state Farm Bureaus were recognized for exemplary financial support of the Foundation and Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine and Montana Farm Bureaus earned the Pinnacle Award, the highest honor a state Farm Bureau can be awarded for program and membership achievement. The New Horizon Award was given to six state Farm Bureaus and 34 states were recognized with Awards of Excellence. Ohio Farm Bureau was presented an Award of Excellence Ohio for Advocacy, Coalitions & Partnerships, Engagement & Outreach, Leadership & Business Development.

Workshop topics included impacting change by mobilizing the conversation around mental health, successful stories on influencing and advocating for agriculture, the trade outlook for 2022, a town hall discussion with several members of the ag media and a roundtable discussion from the AFBF Public Policy team.

From issues related to Waters of the U.S. and the tax code to recent announcements from the Biden administration related to meat processing and more, a wide variety of policy issues were covered. Mental health was another topic of discussion.

“All farmers will hit a wall at some point, and we have to reach out for help,” said panelist JEB Wilson, a fifth-generation farmer in Lowrys, South Carolina, during the “Mobilizing the Conversation Around Mental Health” workshop. “Even if you don’t call a hotline, reach out to your friends and family members — the people who care about you.”

The Convention continues through Jan. 12.