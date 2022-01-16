AFBF sets policy

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

Farm Bureau members from around the country gathered in Atlanta in January for the American Farm Bureau Convention to set policy derived from the county level up.

AFBF members addressed long-standing frustration over imbalances in the meat industry leading to calls for greater transparency in livestock markets. Delegates also approved measures that build on existing policies regarding the need for employee stabilization and reforms to the guestworker program.

Other topics covered in AFBF policy included: transparency to the federal milk pricing system; a more consistent format for milk checks and a review and audit of the producer price differential on milk; biofuel policy updates to include renewable diesel; support in raising the standard for federal broadband projects to be at least 100 Mbps for both uploads and downloads; support of new policy creation for acknowledging agriculture’s (including urban agriculture) economic contributions. Ohio Farm Bureau delegates proposed several policy changes accepted by AFBF.

“There are two that I think are of particular note. In the area of national conservation and environmental policy, Ohio proposed new policy to call on the Natural Resources Conservation Service to provide timely increases in the cost-share values for conservation programs. This is important to ensure programs like EQIP are accurately accounting for the rapid increase in the cost of materials considering the significant inflationary pressures we are experiencing,” said Brandon Kern, senior director of state and national policy for Ohio Farm Bureau. “Also in regard to landowner rights, Ohio won support for new policy that calls on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to establish procedures ensuring landowners impacted by right-of-way placement for construction and operation of all pipelines are treated fairly. Landowner concerns that can be explored at the national level as part of adopting this new policy include ensuring easement settlements reflecting the long-term use and value of the property and ensuring adequate repair and remediation payments are made to landowners.”