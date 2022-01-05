Anthony Wayne FFA Greenhand and Chapter Degree fun day

Share Facebook

By Nicholas Wacha, Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA

On Friday, December 17th, 2021 in the Anthony Wayne High School Ag room, the Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA executive team members lead a degree fun day and workday for the students in the ANFR I & II classes. The purpose of this fun day was to give the students a chance to have fun while also working on their degrees. The students played two activities to help with their work on the degrees. The first activity was a game where a beach ball was passed around and there was question written on it. Whatever question your right thumb landed on was the one you had to answer and then pass it on to the next person. This game allowed the student to get to know each other better and to learn more about what each member was passionate about. The other activity was a game of Jenga where each brick had a question on it. The students would take turns pulling bricks and whatever question they got they had to answer it. This game helped build their general knowledge of the FFA which could help them with different parts of the greenhand and chapter degree. The other part of the day was devoted to finishing their degree applications. The executive team members went around the room and asked questions and assisted the students in completing their applications. Dalton Archambeau, AFNR II, Stated “It was fun and it helped me advance in order for me to get my greenhand degree.” Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.