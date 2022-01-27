Bazooka Farmstar announces new agitation solution

Share Facebook

At the 2022 Iowa Pork Congress Bazooka Farmstar announced the release of and showcased its latest addition to their agitation product category: the Renegade agitation trailer.

Over the last 45+ years, the manure handling equipment manufacturer has been recognized primarily for delivering progressive solutions to the marketplace, specifically for the injection segment of the manure management process. Bazooka Farmstar has recently and proudly introduced its newest product category within the agitation segment. The first product introduced in the category was their dual articulating propeller-based Wolverine Series agitation boat that quickly gained industry acceptance. The manufacturer is confident the Renegade agitation trailer will follow suit from the positive performance remarks they have received from their early adopters.

The Renegade has been designed in collaboration with experienced end-users to provide an agitation solution that is efficient and overall easy to use. This trailer-bound agitation solution is compact, making transport and set up on the job site quick and simple. The highly maneuverable, triple-section boom structure can reach a below-grade pumping depth of 14 feet. The trailer is equipped with two agitation nozzles that rotate 180 degrees and thoroughly agitate manure pits. The Renegade consistently and reliably hits 2900 GPM with the standard configuration featuring a 15-inch Bazooka submersible pump, 173 horsepower John Deere engine, and 125 CC hydrostat motor.

The Renegade has some nice-to-have features and upgrades, like an LED light halo complete with six lights total for 360 degree coverage around the trailer. The trailer has 13 square-foot of built-in storage on the front side for convenient parts and tool storage at the job site. From another convenience standpoint, all of the Renegade functions can operate remotely.

For more information, visit us at www.bazookafarmstar.com or engage with on social media at www.facebook.com/bazookafarmstar/.