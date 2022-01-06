Biden taking a look at meat pricing

Share Facebook

Early this month, President Joe Biden met virtually with farmers and ranchers to discuss his Administration’s work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry, where corporate consolidation has, in part, led to rising prices for consumers and lower farm earnings.

The President explained that under his July Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, the Administration has been focused on tackling the lack of competition in agricultural markets. A small handful of meatpackers control the majority of the markets for beef, pork, and poultry, enabling them to squeeze farmers and ranchers while also raising prices on consumers.

“Four big corporations control more than half the markets in beef, pork, and poultry. These middlemen buy from farmers and ranchers and sell the processed product to grocery stores. That’s the way it works,” Biden said. “Without meaningful competition, farmers and ranchers don’t get to choose who they sell to. Or put another way, our farmers and ranchers have to pay whatever these four big companies say they have to pay, by and large. But that’s only half of it. These companies can use their position as middlemen to overcharge grocery stores and, ultimately, families.”

The Biden-Harris Administration plans to dedicate $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for expansion of independent processing capacity. USDA reviewed nearly 450 comments received over the summer in response to its request for input on how best to increase independent processing capacity.

To these ends, USDA has increased available funding and is releasing new program details to support the meat and poultry supply chain. Specifically, the Biden-Harris Administration outlined the following initiatives.

• Expand independent processing capacity

• Support workers and the independent processor industry

• Issue new, stronger rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act — the law designed to combat abuses by the meatpackers and processors

• Work through USDA with the Federal Trade Commission to prepare a report on access to retail and competition’s role in protecting new market entrants in meat processing

• Issue new “Product of USA” labeling rules so that consumers can better understand where their meat comes from.

It is the policy of the Administration to promote vigorous and fair enforcement of the existing competition laws, and to ensure “all of government” works together to promote competition. The Biden-Harris Administration will also work to increase transparency in cattle markets so that farmers can get a fair price for their work.

In August, USDA began issuing new market reports on what beef-processors pay to provide additional insight into formula cattle trades and help promote fair and competitive markets. USDA is looking at what more can be done under existing authorities.

The Biden-Harris Administration will also work with Congress on bipartisan legislation in the Senate by Senators Grassley, Fischer, Tester, and Wyden, and in the House by Representatives Axne and Feenstra, that seeks to improve price discovery in the cattle markets and facilitate actual negotiation of prices between livestock producers and packers.

The American Farm Bureau Federation expressed appreciation to the Biden Administration for these efforts.

“AFBF appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system. We must get to the bottom of why farmers and ranchers continue to receive low payments while families across America endure rising meat prices,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF president. “Farmers and ranchers want a fair shake. The joint initiative between USDA and the Department of Justice to create an online portal to report competition law violations, and efforts to strengthen the Packers & Stockyards Act, will go a long way to ensuring fairness in the industry. More accurately defining ‘Product of the USA’ labeling will also allow families to make more well-informed decisions at the grocery store.

“We are encouraged by the administration’s willingness to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to improve price discovery in the cattle markets. We urge bipartisanship throughout this process. Securing fair prices for farmers and for families is a goal that transcends party lines.”