Callicoat joins Farm Bureau public policy team

Evan Callicoat has been named director of state policy for Ohio Farm Bureau. He will represent the interests of Farm Bureau members with the Ohio General Assembly and throughout state government.

Callicoat comes to Farm Bureau from the Ohio Treasurer’s office, where he worked as part of the economic development department. He also brings farm policy experience through working with Ohio Corn and Wheat and Ohio AgriBusiness Association.

He was raised on his family farm in Clark County and was active in 4-H and FFA. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he majored in agribusiness and applied economics. Prior to that, Callicoat served as a state officer for Ohio FFA.

