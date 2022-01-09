Check out the 2021 eFields Report!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Elizabeth Hawkins and John Fulton

Now that 2021 has wrapped up, it is time to look forward and make decisions to set our farms up for success in 2022. Each year, Ohio State University Extension partners with Ohio farmers to bring local research results to you through the eFields program. The 2021 eFields Research Report highlights over 200 on-farm, field scale trials conducted across Ohio. Research topics included nutrient management, precision crop management, cover crops, technology and forages. Other information about crop production budgets, planting progress, and farm business analysis was also included. This marks the 5th anniversary of the eFields report and this edition includes special content celebrating this milestone and the contributions of our farm and industry partners.

The 2021 report is now available in both a print and e-version. To receive a printed copy, contact your local OSU Extension office or email digitalag@osu.edu. The e-version can be viewed and downloaded at go.osu.edu/eFields with the online version readable using a smartphone or tablet device.

The 2022 Precision U event will focus on “Using Ag Technology to Manage 2022 Challenges.” The event will be online in 2022 with two Zoom webinars. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/PrecisionU. The events in February are focused on eFields research projects and will provide the opportunity to discuss results and gather information about research interests for 2022. We will return with in-person regional meetings this year, keep an eye on our social media pages for details soon. More details are available at go.osu.edu/AgTechTues. Please plan to join us for one or all of these events!

Jan. 12, 9 a.m. — Webinar: Is sulfur limiting your yields?, Free

Feb. 1, 9 a.m. — Webinar: eFields results, Free

Feb. 8, 9 a.m. — Webinar: eFields results, Free

We would like to sincerely thank all our 2021 collaborating farms and industry partners. The eFields team enjoys working with each of you and we are looking forward to continuing to learn together in 2022.

Follow our social media using @OhioStatePA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or subscribe to our quarterly newsletter, Digital Ag Download (go.osu.edu/DigitalAgDownload), to keep up with the eFields program throughout the year. For more information on how to get involved in eFields in 2022, contact Elizabeth Hawkins at hawkins.301@osu.edu.

Dr. John Fulton can be reached at fulton.20@osu.edu. Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins can be reached at hawkins.301@osu.edu. This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.