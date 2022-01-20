Deerfield Ag Services Fair Funding Starter Scholarship Program

Share Facebook

Deerfield Ag Services has launched their Fair Funding Starter Scholarship Program.

As a family-owned, full-service agricultural service provider, Deerfield Ag Services has supported 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors at county fairs for decades through participation in county fair livestock auctions. During the 2022 fair season, they are launching a new initiative that will grant funding to individual youth exhibitors at the start of their projects, intended to

offset some of the initial investments associated with fair livestock projects. While these scholarships will not likely offset the full cost of getting started, they hope to help make it more attainable for junior fair participants to take part in exhibiting the livestock of their choice. The scholarship amounts vary by project, and are as follows:

● Rabbit & Poultry — $25

● Goat and Lamb — $75

● Horse — Up to $100

● Swine — Up to $250

● Beef — Up to $350

The scholarship is eligible to students in Portage, Stark, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull

Counties. To sign up for the program, students must fill out a brief application at

https://deerfieldagservices.com/fair-funding-starter-scholarship-program/ by March 31, 2022.