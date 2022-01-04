Fort Wayne Farm Show coming soon

Share Facebook

The Fort Wayne Farm Show is back and better than ever before Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2022 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Fort Wayne Farm Show will be in full force for its 33rd year. The Tradexpos team works diligently every year to meet the evolving needs of America’s livestock producers, row crop farmers, and other agricultural professionals. The Fort Wayne Farm Show has been distinctively curated to provide real time value and opportunity to the industry. Whether it’s your first time attending the Fort Wayne Farm Show or your thirtieth, you’re certain to love the fantastic variety of exhibitors and educational seminars that the Fort Wayne Farm Show provides as Indiana’s largest indoor agricultural expo

Attendees can expect to enjoy the innovations and wares of over 1,000 booths as well as ample opportunities to attend seminars to learn more about current topics in agriculture from our partners and trusted experts, Purdue Cooperative Extension, and Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

Show hours are:

• Tuesday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

• Wednesday 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

• Thursday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Remember to support our youth in the Indiana FFA Scholarship Foundation Auction at 1pm Tuesday and Wednesday of the Fort Wayne Farm Show.

In support of the Indiana FFA Scholarship Foundation, fundraising auctions featuring a variety of donated items will be held during the trade expo.