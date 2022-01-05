Greenhand Initiation

Share Facebook

By:Kayleigh Aiken (Co-reporter)

The River Valley FFA Chapter celebrated the Greenhand members and their achievements on December 1, 2021 held at Elgin High school. Members received their Greenhand degrees and their FFA jackets, along with their ascots and ties. Our greenhand members did an outstanding job! Each one of them met our highest expectations with outstanding poise and professionalism.

We had 5 of our members in the creed category. First paragraph Marinn Mcquire second paragraph Ally Bryant third paragraph Karis Beineke fourth paragraph Owen Osting and lastly Sidney Street with the fifth paragraph. Each one of them knew the creed and executed it perfectly. They had practiced it for days leading up to the greenhand banquet.

Following the creed our members showcased their knowledge in the Marion County FFA Greenhand history. They had taken quizzes and studied the knowledge for weeks before the banquet. We had five students in the quiz bowl, Amelia Young, Karis Bineke, Hope Lamasters, Dayle Doss, and Anna Sharp. We had two students in the top three, Hope Lamasters and Karis Bineke. When it came down to the final two Karis Bineke had taken first for our chapter.

At the Greenhand banquet we had two of our officers at the table to do the opening and closing ceremony. Kari Carter our student advisor and Joey Crawford our treasurer. They did an amazing job with their parts and showcased our chapter well.

We would like to thank Dawson Osborne for coming and speaking to the greenhands he had a very well put together message. He also was the one who asked the greenhands the questions in the quiz bowl. We would also like to thank Elgin for hosting this year’s banquet, it was very well done and organized everything ran smoothly.