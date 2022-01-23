Heritage Cooperative ramps up ag technology leadership with the hire of Robert Mullen

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

As the agriculture industry continues to evolve with digital technologies, it is imperative that retailers provide an infrastructure to support their growers with these ever-changing tools. Always striving to be an industry leader, Heritage Cooperative is excited to announce the hiring of Dr. Robert Mullen as Vice President of Agricultural Technology.

Dr. Mullen is a native of Southwest Oklahoma and graduated from Cameron University with a B.S. in Ag Business and a minor in chemistry. He completed his M.S. and Ph.D. in Plant and Soil Science and Soil Science, respectively, from Oklahoma State University. He moved to Ohio to join The Ohio State University in 2004 as an Assistant Professor and as the Soil Fertility Extension Specialist.

“As a trusted advisor, our role is to help customers evaluate, implement, and integrate new technologies and production practices to achieve their business goals”, said Jeff Osentoski, President and CEO of Heritage Cooperative. “We are excited to have Robert on the team as he is an incredible resource to help support the mission of Heritage Cooperative. His experience and leadership will allow us to continue developing this critical segment of our business for the future.”