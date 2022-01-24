Highland County’s Ag is Everyone’s Business event set for March 4

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the presentation of the 10th annual Ag is Everyone’s Business event on Friday, March 4 at Boeckmann Farms, owned and operated by Jason and Amy Boeckmann, located north of Hillsboro.

Eric Snodgrass, Science Fellow and Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, is the keynote speaker for this year’s event. Mr. Snodgrass develops predictive, analytical software solutions to manage weather risk for global production agriculture. He provides frequent weather updates that focus on how high-impact weather events influence global agriculture productivity. Mr. Snodgrass’ presentation will be a Spring and Summer 2022 Outlook including post La Niña impacts.

Dr. Dennis Summers, recently named Ohio’s State Veterinarian, will also be speaking. Summers is Chief of the Division of Animal Health at the Ohio Department of Agriculture. He has been with ODA since 2014 and prior to that was a private practitioner in Vermont, Ohio and Pennsylvania. His areas of practice focused on large animal medicine and surgery, mainly dairy, equine and beef, but also some small ruminants and exotics.

“This event began ten years ago to highlight the agricultural community of Highland County and the surrounding area, and we are excited that Jason and Amy Boeckmann are hosting this year’s event at their farm,” said Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “This event is an opportunity to join our business community with our farmers as well as our future farmers and business leaders.”

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and welcoming remarks will start at 10:00 a.m. The event will conclude at noon with a lunch that will be prepared by a local caterer and served by local FFA Chapter members.

Presale tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased by visiting the Chamber office at 338 West Main Street in Hillsboro, calling 937-393-1111, or can be purchased online with an additional fee. Tickets will be available the day of the event at the gate for $25. Seating for the event will be limited so purchase your ticket early.

Announcements about the event, as well as other Chamber activities, will be made available on www.thehighlandchamber.com as well as the Chamber’s social media accounts.