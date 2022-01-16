Learn about horse forage in a virtual course

Share Facebook

Between January and March in 2022, Ohio State University Extension will be offering Forages for Horses as a virtual course. One live webinar will be offered per month along with “work at your own pace” materials that accompany each webinar. The Forages for Horses program is a collaboration between Ohio State University Extension, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council.

Each webinar will be offered live on Zoom at 7 p.m. and feature presentations in a 90-minute span. Attendees will be able to interact with the speakers and ask questions in real time. Once registered, attendees will be granted access to the full online course including the webinars and complementary resources. Participants that attend all three webinars will have the opportunity to earn a certificate of completion. Registered participants will also receive a USB drive of the full course manual (digital version) by mail.

The webinar schedule and topics are as follows.

Thursday, Jan. 20 7:00 p.m.- Hay analysis and feeding different classes of horses

Thursday, Feb. 17 7:00 p.m. – Nutrition and parasites

Thursday, March 17 7:00 p.m.- Pasture and weed management, soil fertility, and species selection

The Forages for Horses course utilizes Scarlet Canvas. For best performance, Canvas should be used on the current or first previous major release of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari. Canvas runs on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, or any other device with a modern web browser.

Cost of the course is $75. Registration includes access to all online content through December 31, 2022, live webinar access, webinar recordings, the course manual, virtual social hours, and a voucher for free attendance to one of nine planned pasture walks to be offered spring to fall of 2022 at various locations across the state. Current and new members of the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council are eligible for a $15 discount on registration.

Register for the course by visiting https://go.osu.edu/foragesforhorsesregistration.

Questions about the course or the OFGC member discount code can be directed to Christine Gelley of Noble County OSU Extension at gelley.2@osu.edu.