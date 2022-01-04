Managing diseases and insects in greenhouses

Share Facebook

By Mary Wicks and Peter Ling

Growing plants, whether for food or landscapes, is not easy. There are so many variables that can go wrong. Growing crops in a greenhouse permits greater control of environmental conditions, such as temperature, light and moisture, and allows for more precise delivery of nutrients. However, greenhouses can also provide the perfect environment for insects and diseases.

Controlling these pests requires managing the environment and crop to reduce risks, identifying problems early, and understanding treatment options. Practices, such as providing a healthy growing environment to reduce disease and insect pressures, monitoring plants, and applying pesticides effectively and efficiently, need to be used consistently. Integrated pest management requires understanding of interactions among plants, pathogens, insects, and the physical environment for the entire system. Fortunately, researchers continue to make strides in developing methods and technologies that can improve production and reduce risks from diseases and insects.



Learn more from the experts

On January 26-28, 2022 greenhouse growers will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals and latest best management practices to control diseases and insects for ornamental and food crop production in controlled environments. The OSU Greenhouse Management Workshop, which is held annually, brings together experts in industry and academia to provide practical information based on the latest research. This year’s workshop will be virtual and will take place over three days, for 4-hours per day, including time for the audience to question speakers.

On Wednesday, speakers from The Ohio State University (OSU) will address fundamentals of managing a greenhouse for disease and pest control. Chieri Kubota will provide an overview and Francesca Hand will discuss how to identify and manage diseases of annual plants. Luis Canas will provide key guidelines needed for an effective insect management program and Erdal Ozkan will share methods for applying pesticides safely and effectively.

Thursday’s program will cover integrated approaches to disease and insect control. Peter Ling, with OSU, will discuss the role of humidity and methods for minimizing its impact. The latest sprayer technologies will be presented by Heping Zhu, with the USDA-Agricultural Research Service (ARS), while Luis Canas will discuss new techniques for managing mites. Finally, Judit Monis, with Ball Horticultural Company, will provide prevention and management guidelines for viral diseases on ornamental plants.

Friday’s program will focus on root zone diseases. Anna Testen, a researcher with USDA-ARS, will discuss the biology of Pythium root rot and other diseases and ways to identify outbreaks. Three OSU researchers, Chris Taylor, Chieri Kubota and Josh Amrhein, will provide updates on their research on Crazy Roots disease, acidic hydroponics, and surfactants, respectively. The workshop will conclude with a demonstration and virtual hands-on training presented by Francesca Rotondo, Josh Amhrein, and Anna Testen.

Pesticide recertification continuing education credits have been requested for Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The flyer (see website) will be updated with credits as they are approved. For program and registration details, visit our website: http://fabe.osu.edu/greenhouse

Mary H. Wicks and Dr. Peter Ling, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering. Phone: 330.202.3533; 330.263.3857. E-mail: wicks.14@osu.edu and ling.23@osu.edu. This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.