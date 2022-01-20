Share Facebook

First Aid isn’t always a band-aid, CPR, or the Heimlich Maneuver. Sometimes people just need you!

Learn more about the warning signs and symptoms of mental health issues in the Mental Health First Aid training series. The next training is April 14 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Future trainings will be held May 6, June 3, July 18, and Aug. 12.

Two hours of self-paced training needs to be completed prior to the 4.5 hour Zoom training which begins at 10:00 a.m. and includes a lunch break. This course is valued at $170 but is FREE thanks to funding from a USDA FRSAN grant.

What you will learn:

• How to identify warning signs

• How to provide support to someone dealing with a mental health crisis

• Where to find resources when someone needs help.

Who should attend?

•All OSU Employees

•Community Leaders

•Members of the Ag Community

•Anyone who wants to learn new tools to assist famers during difficult times.

Sign up for the training at go.osu.edu/farmstress22mhfa.