Message from the Ohio FFA President

By Jake Zajkowski, 2021-2022 State President Ohio FFA Association

I am ready to enter into an exciting year of achievement, memories and new opportunities for every member of Ohio FFA.

We started this school year strongly built on the resiliency of virtual events and local programming. We quickly got back into engaging our membership in-person at Career Development Events (CDEs), National Convention and leadership conferences touching the interests of everyone.

2021 has opened the door for us to realize the contribution of our 25,000 members in Ohio. Those contributions make clear impacts on our agricultural workforce, communities and fellow students in high school who have made this year a success.

Those efforts were recognized in Indianapolis this past October at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. Ohio left with 449 American Degrees, setting a standard for our members’ dedication to our organization. Degree receipts were not the only members representing Ohio at convention. 19 national proficiency finalists, 17 agriscience fair finalists and many CDE competition teams all traveled to compete.

Chapters and FFA members have found motivation in what makes our organization the strongest in the nation: student leadership. Members have created experiences for career success not only for their home school, but empowering their fellow members hours away. Invitational competitions such as the Battle for the Gavel, hosted by Felicity Franklin FFA, provided an accessible competition in parliamentary procedure. Along with an upcoming Drop the Mic event, hosted by Bloom Carroll, provides additional practice for public speaking while funds support the Kentucky disaster relief.

We are proud of the servant leadership that occurs every day in chapters of the Ohio FFA Association. What you don’t see beyond the blue jacket are thousands of students committing hours to not only personal growth but community service. It is incredible to watch the passion, hard work and willingness to learn that every FFA story has.

It is clear that behind every person in our organization stands educators, alumni, supporters and families that believe in agricultural education, just as much as the individuals who wear the jacket.

To our FFA families — Our organization is carried by the traditions you set. Thank you for supporting your local chapter’s endeavors and setting aside time in your household to celebrate the blue jacket.

To supporters — Your investment in our organization allows us to learn, adapt and sustain the agriculture industry. Thank you for letting members live out their FFA Journey exploring all that our organization provides.

FFA Members — In a season of reflection, my hopes for you…This year is YOURS! Capture the opportunities at your fingertips. Meet a fellow member that is just like you. Ask questions and be curious about agriculture.

The FFA Officer Team looks forward to so many upcoming events. From Chapter Visits to Mission/Impact Conference, we will grow as students throughout the semester. On May 5-6, get ready to celebrate our state at the 94th Ohio FFA State Convention and Expo. Until then, it is my greatest hope you enjoy the new year and embrace the opportunities that come your way.

Grateful + Blessed,

Jake Zajkowski

2021-2022 State President

Ohio FFA Association

Important dates to remember:

February

12 – Agricultural Communications CDE

15 – Farm and Agribusiness Management CDE

15 – Greenhand Quiz CDE

March

5 – FFA Officer Interviews Informational Session

5 – Public Speaking CDE

14 – Agricultural Sales CDE

26 – Agronomy CDE

26 – Equine Management CDE

26 – General Livestock CDE

26 – Milk Quality and Products CDE

26 – Poultry CDE

31 – Dairy Cattle CDE

31 – Dairy Handlers CDE

April

2 – FFA Officer Interviews

2 – Nature Interpretation CDE

2 – Wildlife Management CDE

5 – Grain Merchandising CDE

8 – Agricultural Mechanics CDE

13 – Agricultural Management CDE

13 – Veterinary Science CDE

13 – Animal Behavior & Welfare CDE

13 – Aquarium Management CDE

13 – Grooming I & ll CDE’s

26 – Outdoor Power Equipment CDE

26 – Floriculture CDE

30 – Agricultural Issues Forum CDE

30 – Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE

May

5 – Agricultural Mechanics Engineering CDE

5-6 – State FFA Convention