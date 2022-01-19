Miami East FFA Hosts State Leadership Night

Share Facebook

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently attended an Ohio FFA State Leadership Night. Several members from Miami East-MVCTC FFA attended the activities. State FFA Officers coordinated the workshop.

Representing the Ohio FFA Association were State Treasurer Mackenzie Ott from Saint Marys, State Vice President At Large Laura Wuebker from Versailles, and State Vice President At Large Jared Dunn from Preble Shawnee. During the evening members completed tasks to identify ways they could be effective leaders. They played games and were engaged in team building activities.

Attending from Miami East-MVCTC FFA were Katelynn Dill, Myah Jefferis, Lillian McClain, and Thomas Wallace.