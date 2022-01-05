Miami East-MVCTC FFA members receive $1,000 grants from National FFA Foundation

Share Facebook

Four $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Isaac Beal, Reagan Howell, Abigail Maxson, and Elisabeth Norman by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.

All four are members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Their applications were selected from applications nationwide. This year 32 different sponsors made 39 different types of SAE Grants available.

An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion of the grant fiscal year, grant recipients must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

Isaac Beal is the son of John and Melissa Beal. He received a $1,000 grant from Farm Credit. Beal will use the grant funds to purchase goat kidding pens to be used in his operation. The new pens will allow him to expanding his herd.

Reagan Howell

Reagan Howell is the daughter of Matt and Amanda Howell. She received a $1,000 grant from Amerisource Bergen so that she can build new fence and improve the living conditions for her dairy beef and beef steers.

Abigail Maxson

Abigail Maxson is the daughter of Scott and Katrina Maxson. She received a $1,000 grant from Amerisource Bergen so that she can put electricity in her family’s barn which will lead to proper ventilation for her market hogs.

Elisabeth Norman is the daughter of Neal and Brandy Norman. She received a $1,000 grant from the CHS Foundation. Elisabeth plans to use the funds to purchase a German Shorthaired Pointer female so that she can raise and market AKC registered puppies.

Elisabeth Norman

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success. Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields. FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education. The official name of the organization is the National FFA Organization. The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of our history and our heritage that will never change.