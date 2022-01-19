Miami East-MVCTC FFA student attended hio FFA Association Mission Conference

January 19, 2022 FFA News Leave a comment

Thomas Wallace

Thomas Wallace recently attended the Ohio FFA Association Mission Conference in Columbus. He represented the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Thomas is a second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Wallace learned that the journey of leadership begins with self-discovery. The Mission Conference explored what makes FFA members unique and learned strategies to become a more confident and capable version of themselves. Participants explored values, strengths, and decision-making skills, as they gained self-confidence. The Mission Conference culminated in students developing their own personal mission statement.

Check Also

West Holmes FFA Christmas on the Equator

The West Holmes FFA chapter attended Christmas on the Equator at Northwestern. The members who …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved