Miami East-MVCTC FFA student attended hio FFA Association Mission Conference

Thomas Wallace

Thomas Wallace recently attended the Ohio FFA Association Mission Conference in Columbus. He represented the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Thomas is a second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Wallace learned that the journey of leadership begins with self-discovery. The Mission Conference explored what makes FFA members unique and learned strategies to become a more confident and capable version of themselves. Participants explored values, strengths, and decision-making skills, as they gained self-confidence. The Mission Conference culminated in students developing their own personal mission statement.