Miami East-MVCTC January FFA Member of the Month

Thomas Wallace

The January 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Thomas Wallace. He is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Tom and Dawn Wallace of Casstown.

Thomas was selected because of his continue involvement in a variety of FFA activities. Moreover, he is always willing to lend a hand to fellow classmates. He will soon attend the Mission Impact Leadership Conference hosted by Ohio FFA. He has attended the National FFA Convention and participated in fruit sales. His Supervised Agricultural Experience includes breeding Romney sheep and a commercial sheep flock.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.