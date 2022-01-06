Multitalented oats!

Share Facebook

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Happy New Year! One of the most popular resolutions or goals for the new year is to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Starting your day out with oatmeal may seem B-O-R-I-N-G! Think again. Oats are multitalented. They are shape changing depending on the texture that your tastebuds desire anywhere from the no texture of instant/quick oats and oat bran to the nutty texture of the Irish and Scottish oat. Oats can win an all-around medal for their on and off-label use from desserts to main dishes. One of the most popular recipes on Quaker Oats used to be their Oatmeal Scotch cookies. Today’s labels primarily include other info but check out quakeroats.com for many great oat recipes. One of my regular recipes that I make with oats is meatloaf. Several years ago, probably two decades at this point, Paul was in charge of making the meatloaf. Here it comes…eye roll. I left the recipe out with all the ingredients. He is a college graduate and has a professional career. I don’t understand how he can’t follow a recipe. Maybe that is just his excuse so I take the kitchen role, who knows. He doubled or tripled the amounts of oats in the recipe. You can’t image the brick that came out of the oven that day and the stories the kids tell of that fated meatloaf. I’m pretty sure we went and got a pizza.

Whole oats with the hulls removed are called oat groats. Did you catch that…I said Oat gRoats, not goats! This is the rawest form of oats found on the market, with only the inedible hulls removed. Oat groats with such little processing take up to an hour to prepare. You may have seen Oat Bran on the shelves. This product is the outer most layer of the edible oat. The most fiber can be found in the oat bran and is used as a cereal product or as a fiber added ingredient. The most common three forms of oats are rolled oats (also called regular or old-fashioned), quick and instant. Rolled oats have been steamed and rolled into flakes but take longer to cook then quick. Quick and instant oats are steamed and rolled into thinner flakes, so they take the least amount of your time to enjoy. Instant oats often are packaged with additional flavors and sweeteners. Want a more “whole” grain oats? Head for Irish or Scottish oats. Steel-cut or Irish oats are an unsteamed whole oat kernel that are cut up instead of flaked. Scottish oats are unsteamed whole oat kernels and what sets them apart is that they are ground.

Oats are like Clark Kent. Clean-cut in a tidy brown package. But don’t overlook this small but mighty grain. It is packed full of superpowers of soluble and insoluble fiber, phosphorus, magnesium, thiamine, and zinc. Soluble fiber (SF) has an incredible power in fighting the villain of LDL cholesterol in heart disease. Eating regular servings of oatmeal has been seen to lower LDL levels as much as 7%. This SF also has been seen to help regulate blood glucose levels, which makes our guts happy, full and provides regular easy trips to the bathroom. True gluten issues? Oats are gluten free, just check the labels for processing info if you are super sensitive.

Once again, it’s time to teach a dog some new tricks. Add some new zing to your morning oatmeal with these recipes. You never know, you may find some new kryptonite for your inner superhero!

Eat well and healthy!

Shelly

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/268775/cinnamon-roll-overnight-oats/

Banana Blueberry Oatmeal Bake https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/banana-blueberry-oatmeal-bake/

Oatmeal Breakfast Bars https://www.sixcleversisters.com/oatmeal-breakfast-cookies-2/

Banana Rum Steel Cut Oat Pancakes http://www.goudamonster.com/2013/06/banana-rum-steel-cut-oat-pancakes/

Apple Cinnamon Energy Bites

https://www.quakeroats.com/cooking-and-recipes/apple-cinnamon-energy-bites