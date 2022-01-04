Neighborly relations

Share Facebook

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

All I know about Off Property Development, LLC v. Argos Town Council and Argos Plan Commission is what I read in the Court Decision available online. But I found the situation compelling. The action occurred in Argos, Ind., a small town of approximately 1,700 residents in the northern part of the state. It is part of Marshall County. Off-Property Development, LLC is a business comprised of Mark and Kristy Owens and William Haynes. They wanted to build and operate regenerative egg production barns on property they owned outside of Argos. A part of the two-mile buffer zone around Argos, the land is zoned for agriculture.

Mr. Null, a neighbor of Mark and Kristy, heard about the proposed project on Feb. 2, 2021. Mr. Null happened to be the President of the Town Council, with 15 years on the Council, as well as a member of the Argos Plan Commission. Realizing that the town’s current zoning ordinance would not prohibit the construction of the poultry barns, he immediately added the issue to the agenda of the Argos Plan Commission for their meeting on that day.

The Argos Plan Commission voted to recommend to the Argos Town Council an amendment to the zoning ordinance to place a moratorium on certain agricultural operations, thereby preventing the proposed egg barns. The actual language of the moratorium was not reduced to writing until the following day.

On that day, Feb. 3, 2021, Mr. Null added the new zoning amendment to the agenda for the Argos Town Council to consider that evening. At the meeting, there was no citizen input as allotted for prior to Old Business and New Business. Mark Owens, a member of Off Property Development, LLC was in attendance but opted to observe instead of speak. Under New Business, the zoning moratorium now in written form as Ordinance #2021-04, was discussed by the Council. A motion was made to suspend the rules and enact the ordinance as written, and the motion was unanimously passed. This resulted in a formal change to the Argos Zoning Ordinance without any prior notice or availability of public hearing or any of the other due process protections contained within the Indiana Open Door Law.

Off Property Development, LLC applied for a building permit, and it was denied solely as a result of the Argos moratorium, contained within Ordinance #2021-04.

On Aug. 23, 2021, Off-Property Development LLC filed suit in Marshall Circuit Court and requested a preliminary injunction, a permanent injunction and a declaratory judgment regarding the zoning amendment. The Plaintiff’s case was based solely on Defendants’ failure to comply with Indiana Open Door Law, statutes providing due process protections. (These laws are similar to Ohio’s Sunshine Laws.) For instance, to properly amend a zoning ordinance, a Plan Commission must hold an advertised public hearing. Plaintiff asserted that none of the statutory requirements for a valid Plan Commission meeting were met. The notice must include the time and date of the hearing, the geographical area to which the proposal applies, a summary of the subject matter of the proposed change, the place where a copy of the proposal is on file for an examination prior to the public hearing and how and when oral and written objections or comments can be made. Plaintiff also argued that the Town Council meeting also failed to comply with Indiana Statute when it added the zoning amendment to the agenda without proper prior notice and publication.

The Defendants, namely, Mr. Null, contended that the zoning change would be in the public’s best interest. Defendants also allege that Off Property Development, LLC waived its right to object when Mark Owens failed to voice an objection at the Town Council meeting. And Defendants assert that their actions regarding the Indiana Open Door Laws were in “substantial compliance.”

On Oct. 29, 2021 after a hearing, Judge Curtis Palmer granted the Plaintiffs their injunctions and judgment and voiced his displeasure with the acts of the Defendants. “The Court can only conclude that Mr. Null knowingly misused the levers of local government to illegally create and pass a zoning amendment (all in less than 26 hours) which would benefit his property and be a detriment to his neighbor’s property. Mr. Null’s professed belief that the zoning change would be in the public’s best interests does not diminish the violations of the public’s right to due process and fair governance.”

And then the Court did something that rarely happens. He found the Town’s defense in this action to be wholly without support in Indiana statutory and case law and frivolous as a matter of law. Not only did the Defendants lose, the Judge ordered them to pay the attorney fees of the Plaintiff. It takes truly egregious behavior for a Judge to find actions to be frivolous.

Lou Holtz, the American football player, coach, analyst and assistant coach at Ohio State for the 1968 National Championship, said it best. “If you burn your neighbor’s house down, it doesn’t make your house look any better.”

Leisa Boley Hellwarth is a dairy farmer and an attorney. She represents farmers throughout Ohio from her office near Celina. Her office number is 419-586-1072.