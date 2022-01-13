Nigeria opens market to some U.S. pork

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The United States now can export sausage and similar products to Nigeria, which announced it is partially opening its market to U.S. pork. The National Pork Producers Council welcomed the move by the West African nation.

“Nigeria has the largest GDP of any African country, with a population of just over 211 million, we are excited to be the first U.S. protein to be allowed access to the Nigerian market,” said Jen Sorenson. NPPC president. “NPPC thanks the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their efforts to reach an agreement that allows the U.S. pork industry to provide affordable, wholesome and nutritious products to Nigerian consumers.”

While other U.S. pork products — and beef and poultry — remain ineligible to be exported to Nigeria, NPPC is optimistic that the country’s partial opening will lead to more access for the U.S. pork industry.