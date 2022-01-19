Northwestern FFA Competes in State Parlimentary Procedure Contest

Share Facebook

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the State Novice Parliamentary Procedure contest held at the Delaware Career Center. The novice team was made up of Kayla Cutter (Chair), Kaylee Cherry (Chair), Kate Johnson, Mallory Gilbert, Chloe Starcher, Addy Connelly, McKenna Connelly, and Emmalee Connelly. The team placed 4th in their room.

The Advanced Parliamentary Prodecure team competed at the state level on Saturday, December 18, 2021 held at the Delawarre Career Center. The team consisted of Hanna Wilson (Chair), Dugan McLaughlin, Kade Tegtmeier, Kirsten Boreman, Preston Wilcox, Logan Garman, and Ava Stoller. The team placed 3rd in their room.

Both teams greatly improved from the first contest! Congratulations to both teams and thank you for all your hard work!