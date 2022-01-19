Northwestern FFA hosts Christmas on the Equator Event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Monday, December 20, 2021 Northwestern FFA hosted the first “Christmas on the Equator” event. Norwayne FFA, Smithville FFA, West Holmes FFA, and Triway FFA all attended this event. Members of these chapters were able to enjoy an evening together while dressing up in their Hawaiian outfits while it being Christmas time. The evening started off with dinner in the Ag shop and led to line and square dancing in the cafeteria led by a caller. The FFA members had a lot of fun learning new dances while meeting new people. Following the dancing, there was a dodgeball tournament to wrap up the evening. Thank you to everyone who made this successful event possible!