OCA BEST program’s Celebrity Showdown coming up later this month

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program will co-host the annual Celebrity Showdown in conjunction with the Clark County Cattle Battle on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Champion’s Center in Springfield, Ohio. The celebrity judge for 2022 is Shawn Flarida, owner of Shawn Flarida Reiners.

Flarida was inducted into the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Hall of Fame in 2011 and set a record as the first rider ever to reach $6 Million in earnings. He credits many of his accomplishments to his parents, his family and to the talented horses and their owners. Most recently, Flarida was Reserve Champion in the Run for a Million, hosted by Taylor Sheridan. Taylor is also the executive producer of the hit show Yellowstone and The Last Cowboy. Flarida and his family were featured on the last few episodes of The Last Cowboy.

BEST exhibitors will have the opportunity to dress up their cattle and exhibit them in front of Flarida by raising money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of central Ohio. A minimum of $100 will need to be raised by each exhibitor in order to participate.

Donations can be made online and attributed to a BEST participant’s name through the form on OCA’s website to help them reach their fundraising goal. Incentive prizes will be awarded to the community service top fundraisers at the BEST Program’s Awards Banquet on May 7, 2022.

An online auction will also be held for an added fundraising opportunity. All proceeds will be made to RMHC. The auction will be hosted on Breeder’s World on Jan. 28, 2022.