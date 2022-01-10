OCA celebrates award winners

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) held their Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Jan. 8, 2022 at the Hilton Columbus/Polaris. Cattlemen and women from across the state gathered to engage in important association business, hear updates from many industry affiliates and celebrate those excelling throughout the industry.

The day was made possible by the following sponsoring partners: Ag Credit, Alltech, COBA/Select Sires, Heartland Feed Services, Nutrena, Ohio Angus Association and Olde Wood Ltd.

Following lunch was OCA’s Annual Meeting where board president, Tom Karr of Meigs County, lead his first meeting as president of the association.

The first order of business was awarding the association’s Top Hand members. The OCA Top Hands are awarded for recruiting five or more members throughout the year. This year’s awards were sponsored by Purina and Quality Liquid Feeds. The following were the Top Hands for 2021:

Frank Phelps was the top recruiter with 15 memberships, John Ferguson followed with 11 memberships, Pam Haley, and Sarah Ison with 10 memberships, Lindsey Hall, six memberships, and Glen Feichtner, Jim Jepsen, Linde Sutherly, Becky Vincent, Kelvin Egner, Luke Vollborn, Tom Karr, Aaron Arnett, Kim Herman, Sasha Rittenhouse and Stan Smith all with five memberships.

Following these awards, members received updates from industry partners including an overview of the newly planned Ohio State University (OSU) Waterman Multispecies Learning Center, information on the OSU Extension Beef Team’s upcoming programming from Steve Boyles, Extension beef specialist, and a legislative outlook for 2022 from Tony Seegers, Esq., President of 1803 Consulting.

Members of the meeting then engaged in meaningful discussions and voted on association policy resolutions.

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) also held their annual meeting to award 24 scholarships to beef industry youth who have aspirations of pursuing careers in the beef industry. These scholarships were made possible by donors from the Cattlemen’s Gala, sales from the Ohio beef license plates, funds raised from the putt-putt booth at the Ohio State Fair and generous donors such as Saltwell Western Store, the Noah Cox memorial fund and the Ohio Cattlewomen’s Association.

OCA Scholarship Recipients

The following are the 2021 scholarship recipients:

Cattlemen’s Gala Scholarships

Hannah Cochran, Franklin County

Megan Garrison, Belmont County

Kiley Holbrook, Fairfield County

Luke Jennings, Clermont County

Ellie Kidwell, Knox County

Meredith Oglesby, Highland County

Libby Strine, Marion County

Chloee Thomas, Miami County

Abigail Tooill, Fairfield County

Victoria Waits, Fayette County

Quinton Waits, Fayette County

Katelynn Wallace, Miami County

Tagged for Greatness Scholarships

Josh Dickson, Licking County

Makayla Feldner, Noble County

Sydney Kleman, Putnam County

Autumn Scheiderer, Madison County

Cattlemen’s Country Club Scholarships

Brandon Barr, Greene County

Owen Brinker, Wood County

Lana Grover, Highland County

Maria Mcintosh, Champaign County

Noah Cox Memorial Scholarships

Erin Pope, Gallia County

Saltwell Expo Scholarship

Shala Graham, Licking County

Luke Mckee, Knox County

Cattlewomen’s Association Scholarships

Caitlin Koschnick, Crawford County

Shelby Morehead, Portage County

Leading into the evening was the Awards Banquet where attendees celebrated the achievements of their fellow cattlemen. The seven awards handed out throughout the night were as follows:

Environmental Stewardship Award – Rick, Kyle and Brett Kisling of Diven Springs Farm, Hillsboro, Sponsored by the Ohio Beef Council

Outstanding County – Fayette County Cattle Feeders Association Sponsored by Ohio Corn and Wheat

Young Cattleman of the Year – Zane Gross of Buckeye Creek Angus, Ashland, sponsored by E.R. Boliantz Co.

Young Commercial Cattleman of the Year – Zane Gross of Buckeye Creek Angus, Ashland, sponsored by E.R. Boliantz Co.

Commercial Cattleman of the Year — Ben, Daniel and Richard Seibert of Seibert Livestock, St. Marys, Sponsored by United Producers, Inc.

Seedstock Producer of the Year – Jones Show Cattle, Harrod, Sponsored by BioZyme, Inc. and Umbarger Show Feeds

Industry Service Award – Todd Pugh, Louisville, Sponsored by Rowe Nutrition, LLC

Industry Excellence Award – John Grimes, Hillsboro, Sponsored by ST Genetics

The night ended with a social event and a live auction to raise money for OCA’s Political Action Committee (PAC) which raised over $7,200 to be used to support individuals at the state and national levels who share common values and goals as Ohio’s cattlemen to ensure representation at the State House and on Capitol Hill.

To learn more about OCA’s award winners or the Annual Meeting, visit www.ohiocattle.org.