Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 10, 2022

A cold start to the week after a quick warming trend over the state this past weekend. That warming trend led to some rain, and in some cases freezing rain overnight Saturday night and yesterday. However, colder air has taken back over this morning and will be parked here the next two days. Strong Canadian high pressure sits on top of usthis afternoon and will slowly ease off to the east tomorrow. Temps will be as cold or colder than last week, with the main difference coming from sunshine, if we happen to stay on par with last week.

Tempos moderate briefly on Wednesday, where we start with sun but see clouds increase late in the day. A minor disturbance quickly rips through from the NW for Thursday, bringing a little bit of light snow and/or flurry action that covers most of the state. We are not concerned about accumulations, but with cold air in place, we wont rule out a coating in many places. WE follow that up on Friday with sunshine and dry air, but we stay cold.

The weekend looks interesting, with a system coming in from the west on Saturday Clouds increase overnight Friday night and snow arrives early Saturday morning, continuing into Sunday midday. Moisture is not huge, but we think there is enough to get a coating to several inches across Ohio by Sunday afternoon, with coverage at 80%. Totals will be dependent on track of the low, and there is plenty of time for that to change, but we are looking for snow accumulations this weekend with decent confidence. Snow is done by late in the day Sunday.

Monday of net week we should be precipitation free, but another fast moving disturbance come through overnight monday night into early Tuesday. This clipper like system has the potential to produce snow giving a coating to an inch, but it is gone by mid morning Tuesday the 18th. The rest of the 10 day forecast window through Thursday the 20th is cold, but precipitation free with sunshine returning.

Overall the pattern is not overly wet and the best precipitation potential comes with that snow next weekend. While temps average below to well below normal, there still will be some up and down movement and we do not spend any major amounts of time in the “deep freeze”