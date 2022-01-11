Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 11, 2022

Share Facebook

We are going a little drier in our forecast this morning for the next 10 days. We still have 2 threats of moisture coming, but the systems bringing that potential are staying a bit farther west, which will scale back our precipitation forecast a bit (even though it was not all that impressive to begin with.

Today will turn out partly to mostly sunny and will not be as cold as yesterday, as we move onto the backside of high pressure sliding off to the east. That brings south winds into the region toady, which helps our temps a bit. Tomorrow turns out partly sunny as well.

Clouds build Thursday in west to southwest Ohio. this is ahead of our first wave of moisture. This wave triggers light snow and flurries in Indiana but only a few flurries late afternoon and evening in SW OH. We wont rule out a dusting south of a line from Celina to Charleston WV, but really most of us just see some clouds on Thursday. It gets colder as that little disturbance passed mostly to our west.

Friday turns out partly to mostly sunny again, but chilly. Clouds are back overnight Friday night through Saturday, and a bit of a stronger system will try to push into parts of Ohio for Saturday. The system is tracking form the Upper Midwest in MN and WI down to the TN valley. As such, the axis of heaviest precipitation sets up well to our west over IL and IN. However, we see slightly better organized snow showers coming into Ohio late Saturday afternoon and evening, mostly south of 1-70, and with a specific focus on SW Ohio. We wont rule out a coating to an inch, maybe 2 inches in a few localized areas out of that little wave between 3PM and midnight Saturday.

We clear out Sunday, and then stay partly sunny Monday. Monday night through Wednesday we likely have to deal with a little bit of lake effect cloud cover and a few flurries around, especially monday night into early Tuesday morning. Coverage there will be 80%, the rest of the mentioned time will be more like 30%. We will be back to full sunshine to finish the week Thursday into Friday, but need to watch another southern system for Thursday, currently tracking across TN and the Deep South. If that circulation has an opportunity to lift north, we will have to bring snow back to the forecast late next week.