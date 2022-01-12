Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 12, 2022

Share Facebook

Our forecast is drier yet again, as both potential snow systems we have been talking a bout this week are not only trending further west, but now they are falling apart with the scope of precipitation. We could see a good chunk of the state make it through the next 10 days with no precipitation.

Today we see partly sunny skies as temps stay similar to yesterday. We may give up just a bit of that temperature moderation we saw late yesterday, but we are not turning colder yet by any stretch of the imagination. A b it of cloud cover comes across Lake Erie tonight and may sneak down into northern tier counties toward tomorrow morning, mostly north of US 20. However, we don’t haver any expectation of precipitation outside of a few lake effect flurries in NE Ohio on a limited basis tomorrow morning. Otherwise, the threat of flurries stays well west of us for tomorrow.

Clouds pop back up overnight tomorrow night, and then give way to partly to mostly sunny skies for Friday as colder air does start to die southward. We stay partly sunny and chilly through the weekend and into next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday feature mixed clouds and sun and seasonal, cold air, and no threat of precipitation.

Our one new look at potential snow comes next Thursday the 20th, as a system moves through the Great Lakes. This will bring snow for Thursday midday and afternoon, mostly north of I-70. ITs way to early to put good snow totals out there, but we think this system has the potential to bring a coating to 2 inches of snow at least, in about 12-18 hours. I it gone by next Friday morning, with another shot of arctic air coming in behind, putting temps well below normal to finish next week. The map below is a very VERY preliminary look at potential from that Thursday system next week.