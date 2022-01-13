Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 13, 2022

Share Facebook

The forecast remains pretty dry over the next 10 days with new precipitation threats rather limited. We are tweaking our forecast for late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night a bit in southern Ohio, and wont rule out a little bit of light snow in far eastern parts of the state later this afternoon, but otherwise, we just see clouds and sun and cold air in the forecast the rest of the state and rest of the period through next Friday.

Today cold air starts to sag back into the state. While most of us will just see some clouds signaling this air mass change, in far eastern parts of the state, as we get closer to Appalachia, we can see a few snow showers pop up late this afternoon and evening. We wont rule out minor accumulations in those eastern tier counties. The rest of us will be precipitation free. However, temps will be colder than the past two days. Tomorrow turns out partly sunny and chilly statewide.

Saturday we are mostly sunny, but cold. An interesting system stays well to our west, originating in the Canadian prairies tomorrow afternoon and evening, diving southward through eh upper Midwest, IA, MO and into AR Saturday. That system moves east through the deep south Saturday night and Sunday morning, and then decides to ride NE along and just west of the “spine” of the Appalachians. That track may bring snow into far south and southeast Ohio late Sunday afternoon/evening and overnight. We are saying we need to watch for clouds and potential snow south of a line from Youngstown to Cincinnati, and snow accumulations in far south and southeast areas can be a coating to a several inches. Track of the system is the biggest determining factor, and right now WV gets the pounding. We’ll see. Its worth noting that the system wants to work around most of the eastern corn belt, and the threat to southeastern OH can also easily go away farther off to the southeast. For now we are watching, and the map below shows snow potential if this system slips north into the state as we have mentioned. The rest of us will be fully dry all day and all night Sunday, but still chilly.

Mixed clouds and sun are expected all next week, Monday through Friday. Temps will be normal to below normal, but we have no expectations of an arctic outbreak. Our next system that has potential to affect all areas of Ohio is being pushed back, and now we are looking at that for Saturday the 22nd, and are initially thinking that we see some minor snow potential out of that.