Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 17, 2022

We start to dig out today after the snow storm that hit a large part of the state yesterday. This morning snow continues over the eastern half of the state, and we can see a a couple more inches before action winds down at midday. In the western part of the state we do not see any new snow, but strong north winds will be bringing colder air in quickly through the day. We are settling in with much colder air today. Sunshine overspreads the state from west to east, but will not break up the clouds until late afternoon in far eastern parts of Ohio.

We are dry the rest of the week but will be on a roller coaster ride of sorts on temps. Tomorrow we are not as cold as temps moderate late in the day However, Wednesday cold air is back, and we deal with lake effect snow potential on Thursday, mostly over the northern third of Ohio. Very cold air dominates on Friday.

A clipper like system sweeps through on Saturday, bringing a coating to an inch of snow potential for areas from I-70 north. Snow potential is shown on the map below. Sun is back for Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday of next week we are partly to mostly sunny and dry, but well below normal. Overall, we see no significant storm complex or precipitation systems in the next 10 days, which is probably just fine for areas that are dealing with the snow of the past 24 hours. The extended period is below normal for precipitation as well,