Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 19, 2022

Colder air is on the way back to the state after a brief moderating push late yesterday. We will see strong north and northwest flow develop today and winds can get a little gusty this afternoon and tonight. We do expect a mix of clouds and sun over the region through the day, but more clouds this afternoon as cold air takes control. Tomorrow north winds continue and that will bring potential for lake effect snow to normal areas. The only place we need to allow for some accumulation will be in NE Ohio. Most of the rest of the state will see lake effect come out as clouds for Thursday.

Strong Canadian high pressure parks right over the top of us on Friday, We should expect sunshine to dominate, but also that will be the coldest air of this outbreak, under the high. We remain chilly with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday, and increasing clouds on Sunday.

Two quick moving little waves come through Monday and Tuesday. Monday we are looking at mostly light snow and flurries and a focal point more on central Ohio, Tuesday we can see a coating to 2″of snow, and more of a northern skew, mostly north of US 30. Both waves do not hang around long, taking less than 12 hours to enter and exit the state. But, that may be our best precipitation threat (outside of lake effect snow) in the next 10 days.

Behind those waves arctic high pressure returns, and will trigger the second cold air outbreak of our 10 day forecast window. We will be below normal, but at least partly sunny for next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We wont rule out lake effect snow next Thursday either. We are still on track to finish the month with well below normal temps and have the monthly average temp be below normal as well.