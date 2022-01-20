Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 20, 2022

Share Facebook

Strong north flow today signals the arrival of arctic air over the eastern corn belt. We should turn out partly sunny in central and southern Ohio, but will have to deal with lake effect clouds and a bit of snow in the “usual suspect” areas line far NE counties. High pressure centers on top of us tomorrow and that will be where we find the coldest air, but with more sunshine. Over the weekend we stay chilly. Saturday features a mix of clouds and sun, while Sunday we see clouds increase, and then have the potential for some light snow in the afternoon and evening, triggering no more than a coating to an inch, mostly central and northern parts of Ohio.

Monday starts with sun but clouds increase quickly. Snow showers return for areas from US 30 north late Monday afternoon and monday night. We can see a coating to 2 inches, with the best precipitation near the lake. Southern Ohio gets nothing. A strong storm complex that moves through the Deep south Tuesday will lift into the state tuesday midday and afternoon, bringing another threat of snow. This time, we see potential for more significant accumulations, At the moment we have concerns about 1-4″, but will wait a bit to put out a more solid snow total forecast, due to the track of the system being very important in determining who gets what. The map below shows potential on he most aggressive track this morning.

A new shot of cold, arctic air comes in behind that event for the last half of the week. Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday will be colder, but we should see some sun. Thursday we will stay vigilant watching for any potential lake effect development. But, with the well below normal push of this week in temps and next week as well, we can say with certainty we will finish the month with a 30 day average of below normal daytime highs.