Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 21, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

High pressure settles in over IN, MI and OH today, We expect at least partly sunny skies but will be colder today over the entire state. The chill remains in the air tomorrow, as we see a mix or clouds and sun. Scattered snow showers move in for Sunday, bringing a coating to at most an inch, but mostly just a dusting. Clouds will be with us through the entire day.

Daytime Highs Today

Monday features clouds and sun, with more sun south and more clouds north. Low pressure will actually work across MI and into southern Ontario for the afternoon, and that means we cant rule out a little bit of snow near the Lake Erie shoreline. However conditions will not be right for lake snow, and so we do not think this will be a big event.

The rest of next week is cold with clouds and sun. High pressure centers over the region for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the coldest air of the week. Temps moderate later Friday into early Saturday.

The warmer air will take aim at the eastern corn belt for late next weekend. However, the warm air also is showing signs of incubating a significant winter storm, as rain and thunderstorms are being shown next Sunday in TX, OK and AR. We will be watching the track of that low closely, as it may have some bearing on the potential of a strong winter storm as we flip the calendar into February.