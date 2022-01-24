Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 24, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Colder air has taken over and winter decided it was time to show up over the weekend. We will see a continuation of that pattern today, as another round of scattered light snow shower activity works through the state. We expect a coating to 3 inches today over 75% of the state, and the remaining 25% will see some flurries. The map below shows our snow outlook for today. A reinforcing shot of cold air is coming behind this burst of snow. We expect skies to break up a bit tomorrow, but we will be quite cold in all areas. Strong north and northwest winds tomorrow will crank up some lake effect potential, so we can expect more clouds in north central and northeast locations with some lake effect accumulations, especially in NE Ohio. That set up is more likely tomorrow than Wednesday, as winds should subside a bit by midweek. High pressure parks right on top of Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

We are mostly sunny Thursday with clouds increasing latke. A bit of light snow can move through the state Friday, bringing a fresh coating to about 40% of Ohio. We are back to sunny, dry and cold Saturday. Temps will try and ease a bit Sunday, bringing us an afternoon that is not as cold, but we still will stay below normal. Back to the deep freeze on Monday.

Tuesday starts with sun, but clouds increase in the afternoon. Overnight Tuesday night we can see some snow move into the northern third of the state. This snow potential seems to be front-running a major system that will exit the 4-corners region on Monday and move through the central plains/western corn belt Tuesday. Its too soon to zero in on track or timing, but we have decent confidence that we will be looking at a significant winter storm Thursday the 3rd or Friday the 4th, just outside the end of our 10 day forecast window this morning. Precipitation type will be completely dependent on track of the low, but we need to be aware of the system and monitor it closely.