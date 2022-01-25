Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 25, 2022

Share Facebook

We will be quite cold the next couple of days. Strong north winds will be in control today and tomorrow. These winds coming across the Great Lakes will trigger some lake effect clouds and snow showers. Now, the best snow potential will be in NE Ohio, and the highest likelihood of snowflakes will run from north central to NE Ohio. WE can see some accumulation in those areas today, and to a lesser extend tomorrow. High pressure will be in over SW Ohio today, and a secondary high will be in tomorrow, giving at least some sunshine (in some cases a good deal of sun) to the rest of the state that is not as impacted by lake effect clouds. Temps will be well below normal. The map below shows daytime highs for tomorrow.

Thursday clouds return, and weak cold front sags through the state. This brings light snow and flurries to about 80% of Ohio, but accumulations will be minimal at best, at least outside of lake effect regions. Sunny, dry weather should take over to finish the week, and go through next Wednesday. Temps will stay chilly, but will probably not make new pushes to colder levels.

Late in the 10 day period we continue to see a threat of a strong storm complex coming out way out of the SW US via the central plains. Temps moderate dramatically next Wednesday afternoon as south winds ramp up. Low pressure lifts in for Thursday the 3rd and Friday the 4th. Right now we see the potential for rain or snow, but good moisture totals over the entire state. There will be a heavy precipitation component to this storm. Right now, it looks to stay south into TN, MS, AL and even southern KY, but we need to point out that the track of the low will be very important for us and will determine who gets what, both in terms of precipitation type and amount. Stay tuned, but it looks like the biggest threat of moisture and inclement weather in the next 2 weeks comes shortly after we kick off February.