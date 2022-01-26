Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 26, 2022

Share Facebook

The coldest day of the week and potentially of 2022 so far is setting up for us today. Cold, arctic high pressure parks over Ohio today, and while we see sunshine in many areas, we also will deal with the coldest part of this airmass in the region. A map of expected high temps for today is below. Wind chills will be an issue in some spots today, particularly this morning. We see some lake effect holding on in far northeastern parts of the state, with clouds and a bit of flurry activity, but generally, that story is starting to wane.

We start Thursday with sunshine, but a cold front sags southeast tomorrow bringing clouds back by mid to late afternoon. Flurries start after sunset and we see light snow and flurry action stay fairly consistent through the day Friday, affecting 90% of the state. The best chances for accumulation will come Friday south of I-70, but with the activity, we wont rule out a dusting anywhere, and up to an inch in south central and southeastern parts of Ohio. We start to clear off overnight Friday night.

The weekend is sunny and cold. High pressure is back in control. We do not expect temps to be as cold this weekend as what we are seeing today, but we stay below normal nonetheless. Dry weather continues next week monday and tuesday. We are not as cold monday, and see a big moderating push in our temps Tuesday as we move to above normal levels. That warmer air does bring clouds back, as the south flow will be in advance of a significant front.

The 10 day period ends with a potent system exiting the central plains and moving right across the eastern corn belt. Precipitation type is largely dependent on where the low tracks, but for right now we are leaning toward all rain for tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, and we have potential for that rain to be moderate to heavy. The biggest rains for Ohio show up Thursday. Precipitation may end as snow on Friday as the system moves away to the northeast. While we are projecting all rain or mostly rain at this time for the event, there is plenty of time for this system to evolve. If we get all rain, this could be a mess, as there are some rain totals that could be has high as a couple of inches. Moisture associated with the storm currently sits at .5″-2″ with coverage at 100%. That does not count a couple inches of snow potentially as the system exits. This could be a big event as we start off the month of February, so stay tuned. We will be watching this closely