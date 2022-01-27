Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 27, 2022

Share Facebook

Cold air remains over the state today, but we start to see more clouds develop. Sun will be around to start the day, but this afternoon, a weak front sags southward out of the Great Lakes, and with the clouds we can pick up a bit of light snow and flurry action. That lingers through the entire day tomorrow as well. We don’t expect any more than a fresh dusting, and we do not have concern about any higher totals, like we had a few days ago for this same forecast period. However, you can look for more clouds this afternoon and especially tomorrow.

Much colder air returns behind the front tomorrow afternoon and that holds through the weekend. In fact, we think temps Saturday can rival what we saw yesterday in many instances. But, we remain precipitation free this weekend through next Tuesday. Temps moderate a bit monday, but will be quite mild Tuesday on strong south flow ahead of our next frontal complex.

Rain arrives with that system overnight Tuesday night, especially in western OH. Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday off and on, along with Thursday. Right now, the low looks to track across southern IN into NW Ohio Thursday. That would keep almost the entire state in the warm/rain sector. However, track is far from being set at the moment. We continue to see impressive moisture. Rain projections right now are for at least half to 2″ over 100% of Ohio. And we woudl see a bit of light snow before everything ends late Thursday. We are keeping our fingers crossed for rain at this time, due to the potential this system has to produce heavy snow “somewhere” in the eastern corn belt. The map below shows a look at storm total precipitation, right now still leaning toward all rain.