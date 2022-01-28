Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 28, 2022

Share Facebook

Clouds hold firm in many areas today as colder air slips back south over Ohio. The clouds and the cold air will trigger light snow and flurry activity in many areas through the day. While we will term the action as “insignificant”, we can see a fresh dusting or coating in parts of the state. Action winds down closer to this evening, and we clear out overnight. The weekend sees fresh cold air dominate for Saturday, with temps as cold as what we saw earlier this week. Sunday may not be quite as cold. Sunshine dominates both days. For monday and Tuesday of next week temps moderate dramatically. Monday still features plenty of sun, tuesday sees clouds increase. South winds will be the main focus to start next week, bringing the warmer air, but those winds will be in advance of a powerful system exiting the central plains and the MO valley.

Rain starts late tuesday afternoon and evening gin parts of western Ohio. Rain continues off an on through Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate to heavy rains are likely, with most of the state, seeing combined rain totals from late Tuesday through Thursday of .5″-2″. Rain can end as perhaps a bit of wet snow late Thursday afternoon or evening, but we are projecting the low to stay farther west and north than we were prior, and that means an even higher likelihood that we see all rain over Ohio. The map below shows projections of the full event cumulative precipitation, late tuesday through late Thursday.

Behind the system we are dramatically colder. Arctic and polar air is on the move. We expect temps for Saturday the 5th and Sunday the 6th to be well below normal, and much colder than anything we have seen in the past week. If realized, this will be an impressive push of cold air, and could strengthen its grip into the 11-16 day forecast window. The map below shows morning lows Sunday the 6th. Take a look at action farther west! That means colder air is yet to come…and so we could be looking at our own double digit negative morning lows for the 7th and even the 8th. This is an impressive polar airmass.