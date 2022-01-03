Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 3, 2022

Share Facebook

Happy New Year! After a wet start to 2022 over the weekend, we are cold and dry to start this week. Arctic high pressure sits over IN and Ohio today bringing potentially the coldest air of the season so far. However, when you look back to the west and see what kind of temperatures the plains states were experiencing over the weekend, our cold surge today looks relatively tame. Still, we should see partly to mostly sunny skies today through Wednesday, with cold air today, less cold tomorrow and colder again for Wednesday. A low pressure wave passes to the north on Wednesday over the Great Lakes producing some snow up there, but only a few clouds in northern parts of OH and far eastern counties as well during the daytime hours. Clouds will increase statewide overnight Thursday night.

Our next systems shows up Thursday, working through again from west to east. This system will produce snow showers with about 80% coverage over the region from Thursday midday through the overnight. While exact totals depend on the track of low pressure (currently projected over northern TN) we are at least going to throw out potential – as we see it this morning – for 1-4″ snows in Ohio. This is a kneejerk reaction to current data, and we will look closer for our official forecast Wednesday. But, snow will be on the way for at least parts of Ohio.

Colder air is back behind that system for Friday into the start of the weekend Saturday morning. Then temps moderate Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Full sunshine is expected for Friday and Saturday, rain showers potentially in southern Ohio on Sunday with mixed clouds and sun elsewhere. Rain totals will be up to .4″ Sunday morning in southern Ohio on 40% coverage. Temps ride the roller coaster back down on Monday and tuesday of next week then moderate Tuesday night into Wednesday. That moderation with a minor warm front could trigger some light rain or snow after midnight Tuesday into early next Wednesday morning, but coverage only about 30% of Ohio.