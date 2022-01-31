Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 31, 2022

Share Facebook

Giddy up. We are looking at a significant winter storm moving across Ohio this week. Admittedly, the worst may be just a bit farther west in Indiana, but still we have some big time moisture potential coming. More on that in just a bit.

Today and tomorrow we turn out decent. Full sunshine expected today over the state with temps not quite as cold as yesterday. Tomorrow we experience a significant warm up on strong south flow ahead of our next system. We should end up with sun a good part of the day, but clouds start to increase in western and NW areas late tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Moisture starts to push into NW Ohio after midnight. We may see a bit of rain, but the closer we get to sunrise, the more likely we have wet snow in NW Ohio. The precipitation spreads across the rest of the state, with moderate rain in central and southern Ohio, and moderate snow over the north. The same kind of set up will be here overnight Wednesday nigh and Thursday, with moderate to heavy rain in central and southern Ohio, but potential for heavy snow in the north. Consensus is building for a significant winter storm event in the north, north of a line from Youngstown to Dayton. Those areas can see 6″-18″ of snow. The gradient is steep moving from snow to rain, and most the the southern half of the state will see 1″-2″ rain totals for the event. Action is mostly done Friday morning but we may see some lingering flurries and clouds through early afternoon. . The map below shows snow potential, and then below that liquid equivalent potential for the event…keep in mind we are projecting all rain in southern Ohio. We also expect strong north and northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing potential for significant blowing and drifting of snow up north.

Friday afternoon we clear out, but much colder air is on the way. Sunny and cold conditions are likely over the weekend. Next week we end up with mixed clouds and sun monday through Wednesday, and we wont rule out a bit of light snow, a coating to an inch, in northern parts of the state overnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday. But the focal point of this forecast this morning is on the strong, moisture laden system moving through later this week. Get ready.