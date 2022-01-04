Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 4, 2022

Share Facebook

Pretty quick and easy discussion this morning, as nothing has really changed in our 10 day outlook. We will not be as cold today, as south flow comes up the backside of that polar high that was over us yesterday. However, before you get too excited, we are not done with the cold yet…not by a long shot. We see cold air pushing southward again tomorrow as a minor system tracks across the Great Lakes, through MI and Ontario. That system will put down snow up there, but likely only triggers some clouds down here over far northern Ohio. The rest of the state tomorrow sees a mix of clouds and sun. But, temps will be colder statewide, no matter how much sun you end up seeing. Clouds increase late in the day in far southern Ohio ahead of our next system.

That system shows up Thursday afternoon and goes into early Friday morning. The low is still tracking south, and is in fact farther south this morning than previously, moving over northern TN and southern KY. With that track, snow is still most likely from I-70 south, where we can pick up a coating to 3 inches – see map below. Farther north we wont rule out a coating to an inch, mostly in NE parts of the state where we can see some lake enhancement. Coverage in southern Ohio will be 75%, while the state north of I-70 will likely be closer to 30% coverage. Still, cold air will be dominant. That continues Friday with potentially the coldest air of the season so far. But, we see sun in all parts of Ohio.

Saturday will not be as cold, as south flow moderates temps a bit. That south flow also brings up moisture from the southwest, and as such we are putting rain (yes, rain) in the forecast for Saturday night through Sunday morning. Rain totals can be .1″-.6″ with 80% coverage, and the potential for heaviest rain comes to central and southern Ohio. Cold air races back in behind this front, but we should see most moisture gone before it gets here. Still, the timing of the precipitation being “overnight” we will need to pay attention for some wet snowflakes, particularly in the northern quarter of the state.

Clouds give way to sun later Sunday afternoon, and we clear out completely overnight. Very cold air will be in control all the way through Wednesday the 12th. Expect good sunshine, but cold conditions. Temps are set to moderate again going into Thursday the 13th as our strong arctic high leaves to the east.