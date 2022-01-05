Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 5, 2022

Share Facebook

Colder air comes back across Ohio today, not that we were that warm yesterday. But still, we will likely be looking at colder temps today than earlier in the week. We expect a mix of clouds and sun today, with a system passing by to our north over Michigan and Ontario. That system will trigger snow in those areas, but we need to be on the lookout for better cloud potential in far northern tier counties as an offshoot to that event. Snow stays out of Ohio today, except perhaps in far NE areas, where we can see a little bit of interaction with the lake. Still, nothing more than flurries should develop in those areas.

We start with sun tomorrow but see clouds increase. A strong low pressure system stays to our south, and is actually farther south this morning than we were seeing 24 hours ago. As such, we have less concern about snow in southern Ohio now, looking for only a few flurries and perhaps a fresh coating to 1 inch in the far southern tier counties. The rest of the state may see some flurries, but even that will have coverage of only 50%. Clouds and colder air dominate the discussion.

Friday we are partly sunny, dry and cold. Saturday starts with sun, but clouds build in the afternoon as much warmer air surges up form the southwest. That warmer air triggers rain overnight Saturday night through Sunday, with rain totals of .1″-.8″ and coverage of 90%. See map below. Colder air returns quickly Sunday afternoon, but we think most moisture is done/gone before that colder air gets here. Still, we will say we need to keep an eye out for flurries early Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks dry beginning to end, with partly to mostly sunny skies. We expect below normal temps as Canadian high pressure ties to settle in for the week. North and northwest flow mean we will have to be ready for some lake effect snow at times, but generally we do not see any significant systems or events for next week at this time. Temps do look to moderate late in the week Friday afternoon into Saturday.