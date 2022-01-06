Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 6, 2022

Share Facebook

Cold air camps on top of us to finish the week. Today we see more clouds than sun, and the best potential for sun will come in the central part of Ohio. To the north, we end up with the chance of lake effect clouds and even a few flurries. In southern Ohio, clouds will dominate as a strong system passes by mostly to our south, over TN and southern KY. that will throw potential for snow into far southern Ohio late this afternoon through tonight. We expect snow from a coating to an inch or two south of a line from Wheeling WV to Washington Court House. North of that line we wont rule out flurries, but the best potential for snow tonight is far south. The map below shows thoughts.

Behind the system tomorrow we stay cold , but have slightly better chance of sun. Temps are below normal. Sun start Saturday, but clouds build in the afternoon as temps start to moderate. We will likely be warm enough for rain by the time precipitation develops overnight through Sunday early afternoon. Rain totals are projected to be .1″-.75″. This system is tracking a bit farther south today, so we will put the best rains in over areas form US 30 south. While most of the moisture will be gone by the time significantly colder air arrives, we do need to watch for wet snow mixing with some rain from US 30 northward, especially after midnight Saturday night through Sunday midday. The map below shows liquid precipitation potential from this system.

Much colder air is back and dominates next week Monday through Friday. Temps will be well below normal and we will see the coldest air of the year so far on Monday night and Tuesday. There is a chance for snows next Wednesday night and Thursday with accumulations of a couple of inches a good bet right now. Finally we start to see temps warm a bit going into next weekend. However, that warming likely comes with another round of light moisture for us too, Sunday the 16th.