Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 7, 2022

Cold but mostly dry today. We end up with lake effect clouds in over northern counties, but should see more of a mix of clouds and sun over the rest of the state. We wont even rule out a bit of lake effect snow in far northeastern parts of the state, especially this morning. Temps will be well below normal again, but we should see winds subside a bit, as they start to turn to the south later this afternoon and tonight.

South winds will start to moderate temps tomorrow. We start with full sun, but get clouds to build in the afternoon and evening. Rain is on the way, and will start to move into western counties after sunset and before midnight Saturday night. Then the rain continues to spread and move through the rest of the state overnight on through Sunday. We do not expect precipitation to end until after sunset Sunday night in many locations, and that produces a bit of a concern. The heaviest moisture will be done before the cold air arrives and nightfall arrives, but we still have lingering moisture as the temps really start to fall, especially in the southern half of the state. So, from US 30 north, we are looking at mostly rain and only a few wet snowflakes potentially before ending. From US 30 southward, there is a higher chance of wet snow as the precipitation end, and we could even see a coating to an inch or two from I-70 south. Liquid equivalent precipitation will be .1″-.8″ with coverage at 100% of the state. The maps below show liquid precipitation totals for the event.

We are cold but dry for most of next week. Below normal temps will be seen with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Friday, with clouds increasing late in the day Friday. Not coincidently , temps warm with the increasing clouds, and rain is likely for Saturday the 15th and another shot of rain comes Sunday the 16th. It will be a wet weekend, and then temps fall off. We will have to watch for some wet snow again late the 16th and we will be cold (but likely drier) again for the week of the 17th.