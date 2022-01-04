Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation appoints new leadership

Share Facebook

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently added one new board member and elected 2022 officers of the board, which oversees the charitable, nonprofit organization.

New to the board is Mike Boyert, northeast regional trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Reappointed to the board was Annalies Corbin, The PAST Foundation; Doug Miller, Ohio Rural Electric Cooperatives; Jane Scott, Columbus Metropolitan Club; Mike Townsley, Bob Evans Farms/Post Refrigerated Retail; and Jenna Gregorich, Young Agricultural Professionals/Ohio Poultry Association.

Also elected were officers of the 16-member board. Tara Durbin, senior vice president agricultural lending, Farm Credit Mid-America was named president; Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Jenny Cox was elected first vice president; Amy McCormick, corporate affairs manager, Kroger Columbus Division was elected second vice president; and Ohio Farm Bureau Treasurer Lane Osswald continues in his role as the foundation’s treasurer.

The foundation is committed to inspiring and educating the next generation of farmers, ensuring the progress and prosperity of Ohio agriculture far into the future. The foundation creates pathways for young people to learn about the variety and viability of careers in agriculture. Through scholarships, programming and grants, the foundation builds a growing workforce of farmers who are passionate and prepared to grow Ohio agricultural communities.

To learn more about the foundation’s Youth Pathways into Careers in Agriculture priorities, visit ohiofarmbureau.org/foundation.