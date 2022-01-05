Ohio represented on NCGA action teams

Share Facebook

The National Corn Growers Association announced the slate of new and returning farmer leaders who will serve as members of its action teams and committees, which began on Jan. 1, 2022. These volunteer farmers will actively shape the future of their industry by guiding programs and carrying out the policies and priorities that drive the association.

Leadership for NCGA’s seven major teams in 2022 includes Ohioans:

• Denny Vennekotter, vice chair of the Ethanol Action Team

• Jed Bower, board liaison on the Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team

• Patty Mann, vice chair of the Production Technology Access Action Team

• Kelly Harsh, board liaison, Risk Management & Transportation Action Team.

The action teams and committees will have their first meetings in St. Louis this month.